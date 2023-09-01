Mayor takes action to restore peace and order on Pattaya-Jomtien beaches

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet spearheaded a pivotal meeting on August 31 at Pattaya City Hall, addressing the urgent need for comprehensive regulations governing the tourist port and beaches in Pattaya and Jomtien. This gathering saw the active participation of Pisit Sirisawasdinukun, the Chief of Banglamung District, alongside officials from various departments, including the Pattaya City Police, Port Authority of Thailand Pattaya Branch, Pattaya City Council members, and relevant agencies.







The meeting was a direct response to recent media reports spotlighting physical altercations among boat operators at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya. These confrontations arose from fierce competition for customers, pricing disputes, and the general disorder plaguing the beaches under the jurisdiction of Pattaya City.

In response, a series of proposed measures were unveiled to mitigate conflicts and confrontations among the area’s boat operators. A trial period, set to commence on the upcoming weekend, will empower authorities to actively enforce guidelines, prohibit conflicts, and issue warnings to unlicensed operators. A comprehensive registration process for boat operators will ensure strict adherence to legal requirements, while designated ticketing and embarkation points will be established for the convenience of tourists, each under the vigilant oversight of relevant authorities.







Addressing concerns about overcrowding and cleanliness on Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, the mayor said that, initiatives have been taken to expand the width of sandy areas. He said, “These beachfront locations serve as essential recreational hubs for residents and tourists, providing abundant opportunities for relaxation, dining, and a wide array of activities from daytime to early morning hours.”

The mayor reaffirmed that, authorities monitor these areas from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., strictly enforcing regulations to curb the illicit sale of chewing gum, drugs, alcoholic beverages, fireworks, and loud music beyond 2 a.m. “The overarching objective remains steadfast, preserving a peaceful atmosphere and promoting a positive tourism image for Pattaya.” he added.











