Thai Deputy House Speaker shows hometown craft beer on social media challenges ethics

An investigation could be launched against the first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives over allegations that he violated the law after posting an image of himself holding a craft beer can on social media.

A complaint was filed by Activist Srisuwan Janya on Tuesday (15 Aug), requesting an investigation into First Deputy House Speaker and Pitsanulok province Move Forward Party MP Padipat Suntiphada for ethical misconduct. The complaint was submitted to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who also serves as the chairman of the House ethics committee.







The activist alleged that the photo violated Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which prohibits the advertising of alcoholic beverages, and Section 59 of the penal code. The activist added that he will file complaints with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.







Democrat Party Spokesperson Rames Rattanachaveng also called for an investigation of ethical conduct over this issue, saying a deputy speaker should be aware of the regulations and strictly follow the law. While Padipat claimed that he was merely supporting his hometown craft beer manufacturers, and his party has intentions to amend the laws in alcoholic sections to create fairness to all in terms of production and distribution. (NNT)





















