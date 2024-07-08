Cannabis network protests reclassification outside Government House in Bangkok

Following the decision of the Narcotics Control Board to reclassify cannabis as a Category 5 narcotic, the Thai Cannabis Future Writing Network has protested outside the Government House in Bangkok on July 8.

They urged the government to conduct a comprehensive study on the benefits and harms of cannabis before implementing regulations, rather than simply reclassifying it.







The network marched from the UN building, carrying signs and cannabis plants, to submit a proposal.

Their secretary-general, Prasitchai Noonuan said the main proposal is to establish a joint committee to research four areas – health effects compared to cigarettes and alcohol, societal impact over the past two years, potential for disease treatment, and the government’s claims of mental illness and brain damage risks in youth.

Their proposal suggests using the research results to determine the appropriate legal framework. If cannabis is found to be no more harmful than cigarettes and alcohol, and doesn’t cause mental illness or brain damage in children, the Cannabis and Hemp Act would be used for control. However, if deemed more harmful, it would fall under narcotics laws.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the PM’s Office Mongkolchai Somudorn received the petition at 2:20 PM, stating he would submit it to the Prime Minister for consideration. (TNA)





















































