‘Pattaya Mixology & Flair Open’ at Central Pattaya July 8-10

Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Bartenders and Service Providers Association, is set to host the Pattaya Mixology & Flair Open ’24 from July 8 to 10, at Central Pattaya. This event aims to enhance the skills of service personnel in beverage mixing, foster good relationships between government, private sectors, and the public, promote tourism, and stimulate the local economy.







The competition is divided into two categories:

Pattaya Mixology Global Flair Bartender International

In addition to the competition, attendees can enjoy musical performances and various activities throughout the event.

Don’t miss out! Join us at Central Pattaya from July 8 to 10 to witness the impressive skills of mixologists and flair bartenders in the Pattaya Mixology & Flair Open ’24.









































