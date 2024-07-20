Indian tourist ignoring red flags in coma at Karon Beach, Phuket

A foreign tourist was involved in a near-drowning incident at Karon Beach, opposite the Karon Municipality Stadium in Phuket at 1:30 PM on July 20. Lifeguards managed to rescue the tourist, who was then given emergency CPR by the Karon Municipality rescue team before being transported to Chalong Hospital. The tourist, identified as Mr. Kartik Dudi, a 20-year-old Indian national, is currently in a coma with no pulse. He was staying at a hotel in Karon, Muang District, Phuket.







Preliminary information indicates that Mr. Dudi ignored warnings from the Karon Beach lifeguard team and the red flags posted along the beach.

These warnings were due to the annual monsoon season in Phuket, which brings stronger and higher waves. As he swam in the sea, he was swept away by the strong waves and could not swim back to shore, leading to the near-drowning incident. (TNA)





































