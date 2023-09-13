Cannabis businesses policy rolling, says Anutin

The government’s cannabis policy aims to promote health and economic development, as clarified by the Minister of Interior, rather than unregulated recreational use. The new interior minister said he was ready to explain in detail his decentralization policy, which has faced skepticism from critics.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul elaborated on the government’s policy concerning cannabis as a means of promoting health and economic growth, stressing that it was not to encourage unregulated recreational use.







Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party who served as public health minister in the previous administration, said his party had in the previous parliamentary session submitted a bill on cannabis regulation that was dismissed.

He said the Bhumjaithai Party will resubmit the bill to the current parliament in order to promote cannabis for its medical, health, and economic benefits.

Minister Anutin said the discourse surrounding cannabis legalization has become muddied with debates over unregulated usage. He has therefore asked all sides to stop spreading this misconception.







The government’s policy under the Ministry of Interior is reintroducing the CEO Governor concept for provincial administration. The Interior Minister said this working concept, which positions provincial governors as the CEO of each province, would improve the agility of local administrations and public services.

This policy has however received criticism from the Move Forward Party, which views the policy as a move towards centralization rather than decentralization. The interior minister said he was willing to elaborate on the policy to clear up any misunderstandings. (NNT)













