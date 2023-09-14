Naval officers praised for heroic response to life-threatening traffic collision

Pattaya, Thailand – Two naval officers have garnered well-deserved praise and recognition for their extraordinary efforts in a critical situation when they responded to a life-threatening traffic collision near the Kasetsart University Sriracha Campus in the early morning hours of September 12.







The incident involved a 40-year-old male motorcyclist colliding with a car, resulting in a dire situation for the injured person. It was at this pivotal moment that Lieutenant Commander Somkuan Wansawat, Head of the Department of Preventive Medicine and Contagious Disease Control at the Naval Medical Department, and Petty Officer First Class Thamnurat Moonmeung, a Disease Control Officer, who coincidentally were passing by, immediately leaped into action to provide vital medical assistance.







Their rapid and expert intervention proved instrumental in stabilizing the injured motorcyclist’s condition. Subsequently, paramedics transported him to the Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital, where he received further specialized care.













