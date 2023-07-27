Thailand recognized as sixth best country for expats in 2023

Thailand has been recognized as the sixth most pleasant and suitable country in the world to work in, reflecting the belief of foreigners in Thailand’s potential.

InterNations, a website of international communities for people who live and work abroad, has shared the results of its latest 2023 edition of the survey called Expat Insider. According to the survey, Thailand ranked sixth out of 53 globally ranked countries as the most attractive and suitable destination for expatriates to live in.







The report is based on the experiences of over 12,000 expats from 171 countries and territories. This ranking is an improvement from the previous year when Thailand was ranked eighth in 2022 and 12th in 2021. The top three countries in the 2023 ranking are Mexico, Spain, and Panama. The Expat Insider 2023 report evaluated five keys areas, including the quality of life, ease of settling in, overall work environment, cost of living, and the availability of infrastructure, such as international schools, quality of healthcare, and digital infrastructure. (PRD)























