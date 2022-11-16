Cambodian PM cancels attendance at APEC Summit in Bangkok

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen canceled his trip to Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit after testing positive for COVID-19.

The infection caused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to always wear his face mask and warn reporters to keep their distance from him because he just returned from the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh and met his Cambodian counterpart.







Gen Prayut said that the Cambodian prime minister would not be a guest of his government in the APEC summit and would not send a representative to the meeting either because the invitation previously extended to him was meant for the national leader. Gen Prayut said that he did regular tests for COVID-19 and tested negative after his return from Cambodia and last night.







The prime minister also said that participants in the APEC summit would be tested before entering their conference room.

Regarding the merits of the summit, Gen Prayut said it would result in the circulation of money in the country because about 10,000 people paid their visits and the service sector which included hotels and eateries would generate more income. (TNA)

































