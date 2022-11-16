Short circuit blamed for massive Samut Prakan shoe factory fire

A short circuit possibly caused a huge fire at a shoe factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan yesterday (Nov 15), according to the secretary to the industry minister.

Kritchanon Aiyapanya, secretary to the industry minister, said the fire at Summit Footwear Co erupted at its store and did not reach its production zone. No hazardous chemicals were burnt.







The fire started in the evening and was put under control at 10.45pm on Nov 15. Firefighters continued to hose the plant all night long to prevent the fire from recurring.

Mr Kritchanon said officials of the Industry Ministry were monitoring situations at the fire scene closely and assumed that a short circuit caused the blaze.







He said that Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit ordered officials to check air and water quality as well as charred remains there. The minister also assigned engineers to assess impacts on the shoe production and factory, Mr Kritchanon said. (TNA)









































