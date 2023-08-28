Cabinet lineup ready for royal endorsement, says Srettha

The cabinet lineup has been finalized, says Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The full list of potential cabinet ministries is completed and their qualifications will be examined before their names are submitted to His Majesty the King for the royal endorsement.

As of today, the cabinet lineup has been finalized after lengthy discussions last night. Today, the Secretariat of the Cabinet will come to receive the entire list for qualification verification, he said.

When asked whether the Defence Minister is an outsider or a party member, he said respect should be given and requested patience for clarity.







There was previously speculation on two names for the position of the defence minister, Pheu Thai party-list MP Sutin Klangsaeng and Gen. Natthapon Nakpanich, the former Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC).

He confirmed that if the list is released, there would be no disappointment. Whoever the coalition parties have selected will do their utmost to work for the people. (TNA)













