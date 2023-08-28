Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits her father at Police Hospital

Head of the Pheu Thai family Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, accompanied by lawyers, paid a 40-minute visit to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who is currently hospitalized at the Police General Hospital.

Mr. Thaksin is allowed to receive visits from family members and relatives on the first day today. He remains in the custody of Bangkok Remand Prison while receiving medical treatment at hospital.







Around 12:30 PM today, she along with family members and a team of lawyers visited Mr. Thaksin, who is currently under medical care.

She will give an interview about Mr. Thaksin's condition at the Pheu Thai party tomorrow, said a lawyer. (TNA)












