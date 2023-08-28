‘Let’s Get Rights’ activity held to promote intellectual property

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) recently hosted an activity to promote understanding and appreciation of intellectual property among entrepreneurs and the general public.

The ‘Let’s Get Rights’ activity was held in collaboration with partner agencies under the concept of ‘Thai Products: Likable, Correct, Legitimate’.







The activity included a lecture on the topic of ‘Impacts of the Sale of Intellectual Property-Violating Products’ and a walk rally to promote people’s understanding of IP rights protection.

DIP Deputy Director-General Arwut Wongsawas elaborated that his agency has been promoting IP rights protection along with the suppression of IP violations. This was true for general commerce as well as for online marketplaces. Intellectual property protection aims to bolster confidence in Thailand’s trade partners and maintain an environment conducive to trade and investment.







According to Arwut, improving awareness of and respect for intellectual property among traders, businesses, consumers and the public was an important foundation for promoting effective IP rights protection. The activity also involved the participation of European Union representatives to Thailand, together with US embassy officials.

The director-general added that instances of IP violation may be reported to the hotline number 1368. (NNT)













