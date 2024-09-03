Cabinet lineup complete, no honeymoon period; digital wallet first phase via cash payments

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday she would sign the finalized list of cabinet ministers soon, with no surprises expected, before submitting it for royal endorsement.

“The cabinet lineup for Paetongtarn 1 government is complete,” she told reporters at the Shinawatra Building. “This prime minister has a very good team.”

Paetongtarn emphasized that her government would not have a honeymoon period and would start working immediately, continuing from where the previous administration left off.







Regarding the digital wallet policy, a key campaign promise, the prime minister confirmed it remains a core policy. However, she indicated there might be adjustments to the implementation.

“The first phase will involve cash payments,” Paetongtarn said, adding that details for the second phase are still under consideration.

The prime minister declined to comment on concerns about the qualifications of 11 potential ministers who reportedly have ongoing cases with the National Anti-Corruption Commission or in court. (TNA)





































