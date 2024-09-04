Meteorological Dept. issues new alert, warning of more rain in eastern provinces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rain drenched the city of Pattaya and parts of Banglamung district in Chonburi late on Monday night (Sep 2), causing widespread flooding and leaving cars stalled on the roads. The downpour, which lasted over three hours, flooded several areas, including a section of Sukhumvit Road in southern Pattaya that links the city with other provinces. By Sep 3, the water had mainly drained, with only scattered flooding remaining.



The Thai Meteorological Department issued a new alert, warning of more rain in the eastern provinces and other regions through September 7. Despite the heavy rain, Tropical Storm Yagi, currently moving west across the South China Sea after leaving the Philippines, is not expected to affect Thailand.

In the Philippines, the storm has claimed at least 13 lives, with schools and government offices closed in Manila and surrounding provinces. The storm is expected to make landfall in southern China this weekend. (NNT)







