Cabinet approves visa-free entry for Japanese businesspeople

The Cabinet has approved an exemption of visa requirements for Japanese businesspeople as a special case, lasting for a period of 30 days. Deputy government spokesman Kharom Phonpornklang said that this visa exemption will come into effect from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

This is aimed at promoting trade, investment, and business activities between the two countries, considering Japan as a significant trading partner for Thailand.







Mr. Kharom stated that these measures would encourage businesspeople to travel and expand cooperation, making economic activities in Thailand more convenient. This is expected to stimulate the overall Thai economy.

Japan has advance technology in industries that the government aims to promote, including green industries, electric vehicles, medical science, biology, digital economy, infrastructure, agricultural development, and human resource development, he said. (TNA)



























