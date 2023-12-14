Cabinet allocates more budget for relief of workers affected by unrest in Israel

The Cabinet has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Labor asking the government to allocate 750 million baht from the annual budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget will be spent on implementing relief projects for Thai workers affected by the unrest in Israel for the 2024 fiscal year.







Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of the Ministry of Labour, explained that this initiative is a measure to alleviate the immediate hardship of income loss experienced by Thai workers impacted by the unstable situation in Israel. Additionally, it aims to boost morale and provide sincere state support to legally employed Thai workers in Israel. Approximately 15,000 Thai workers will benefit, each receiving 50,000 baht, effective from December 2023 to September 2024.







The beneficiaries of this initiative encompass several groups of Thai workers affected by the situation in Israel. This includes Thai workers who have returned to Thailand from Israel after October 7th, 2023, and those who unfortunately lost their lives due to the unrest in Israel. It also covers Thai workers who returned to Thailand before October 7th, 2023, on a Re-Entry Visa but could not go back to Israel for work, as the Employment Department postponed travel due to risks from the armed conflict in Israel. Additionally, the plan considers Thai workers who are likely to want to return or increase their return to Thailand, including those who have been taken as hostages. (NNT)



























