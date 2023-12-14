PM 2.5 dust in Ang Thong rises to Thailand’s 7th place

The air quality in Ang Thong province has reached the 7th highest level in the country for PM 2.5 dust.

The air quality in Ang Thong province has an average PM 2.5 level of 71 micrograms per cubic meter. All 7 districts in the province remain in the red zone, with the highest level in Mueang Ang Thong district at 81.1 micrograms per cubic meter and the lowest in Pa Mok district at 62.7 micrograms per cubic meter.







People exposed outdoors are advised to protect themselves by wearing masks at all times. Residents and street vendors started to experience respiratory problems.

Authorities are taking measures to mitigate the situation, with municipal vehicles spraying water mist in communities to reduce the spread of fine particles or PM2.5 dust. (TNA)



























