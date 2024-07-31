BYD offers free charging for a year in response to customer complaints following price reduction

Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, announced measures to address customer complaints submitted to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board regarding the recent price reduction of electric vehicles by BYD on July 31. The announcement followed a meeting with the company’s representatives.

Mr. Pratarnwong Phornprapha, CEO of the Rêver Automotive, which distributes BYD cars, attended the meeting and provided information on the company’s response plan. The initial relief measure includes offering free charging at 2,000 stations for one year, starting August 1st. This initiative aims to address concerns raised by customers who felt impacted by the price adjustment. The measure applies to approximately 50,000 customers who purchased BYD vehicles before the price cut, she added.







Ms. Jiraporn emphasized the company’s commitment to resolving the issues and assured that additional measures would be considered.

“This is an initial measure. We will consider additional steps and continue discussions with the company,” Jiraporn told reporters.

The decision follows earlier talks between Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and BYD executives from China.







Ms. Jiraporn said the government’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board will invite company representatives and complainants for further mediation, with details to be announced at a later press conference.

BYD’s Thai distributor, Rêver Automotive Co., Ltd. has been cooperating with authorities to address consumer concerns, the minister noted. (TNA)









































