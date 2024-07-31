Khao Yai National Park closes key sites amid severe flooding

Khao Yai National Park has temporarily closed several of its most frequented sites due to extensive flooding across the eastern region, impacting local communities and forcing urgent evacuations.

Khao Yai National Park Superintendent Chaiya Huaihongthong reported that closures were enforced at Takhro Falls and the Sai Yai River in Prachinburi province on Monday (July 29), with Nang Rong Falls in Nakhon Nayok following suit the day after. Heavy rains have escalated to flash floods, especially around the Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids, halting rafting activities.







Severe flooding has also affected several communities in Prachinburi’ Saphan Hin subdistrict, isolating many residents. Military personnel and rescue teams have been mobilized to deliver aid and evacuate approximately 200 households trapped by the floods. The Ruam Katanyu rescue unit remains vigilant, prepared for potential further flooding, especially near Khao Yai’s base in Prachatakham district.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to convene a meeting next week with the Royal Irrigation Department to discuss additional support for flood-affected residents and strategies to prevent future floods in the region.





































