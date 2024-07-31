Red baht-bus driver’s aggressive outburst in Chiang Mai – blocks road, uses profanity, and threatens with a wooden stick

A Facebook user named “Supakorn Namhachai” posted a video and photos capturing an incident involving a red songthaew (public transport truck or baht-bus) driver in Chiang Mai on July 31. The driver, after being honked at for blocking the road while dropping off passengers, responded with aggressive behavior, including yelling profanities and threatening other drivers with a large wooden stick.







The video shows the songthaew driver shouting vulgar language and wielding a meter-long stick, resembling a wooden plank, in a threatening manner. This incident occurred after the driver parked in the middle of the road on Wiang Kaew Road, Si Phum Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai Province, near Chiang Mai Technical College, around 10 AM. The driver had stopped to drop off foreign passengers, despite the availability of ample space to park on the roadside. This caused a traffic jam as multiple vehicles were unable to pass.

When one of the blocked drivers honked briefly as a signal, the songthaew driver reacted with anger, shouting “What are you honking for?” and making obscene gestures. After the passengers had disembarked, the driver grabbed a large stick and dragged it along the ground, continuing to hurl insults and threats towards the driver who had honked.







Supakorn Namhachai, who witnessed the event and recorded it, noted that rain during the incident obscured the songthaew’s license plate in the video. However, he believed that those familiar with the local red songthaew network could identify the driver. Supakorn shared the video on Facebook to serve as a cautionary tale, urging public service drivers, especially those serving tourists, to respect traffic rules and control their emotions. He emphasized that honking is a common and often necessary form of communication on the road, and does not warrant such aggressive reactions.

The video has garnered significant attention and criticism towards the songthaew driver’s behavior. The incident underscores the importance of maintaining professionalism and composure, especially in public service roles, to ensure the safety and comfort of all road users.









































