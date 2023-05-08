‘Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2023’ in Loei province June 23-25

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that the unique tradition of Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival – also known as the Ghost Festival – will be held from 23 – 25 June 2023, in Dan Sai district of the Northeastern province of Loei.

The most recognised feature of the three-day festival is the grand Phi Ta Khon parade of locals who dance and strike poses while wearing huge masks creatively made from carved coconut-tree trunks, topped with wicker sticky-rice steamers that make them appear taller and more grotesque.







The activities on the first day (Friday, 23 June) include food offerings to monks at the temple, a summoning of spirits ceremony, a cultural ceremony and stage performances.

On day two (Saturday, 24 June), the programme includes the festival’s official opening ceremony in front of Dan Sai District Office, followed by a summoning of spirits and then the grand Phi Ta Khon parade, making of merit and firing of bamboo rockets.







On day three (Sunday, 25 June) there will be 13 consecutive Buddhist sermons at Phon-Chai Temple, and parading of consecutive Buddhist sermons of all villages in Dan Sai District.

More information on the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival is available from TAT Loei Office on Tel. +66 (0) 4281 2812, or via e-mail at [email protected], or via Facebook: TAT Loei. (TAT)

























