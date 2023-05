Curiosity nearly killed the cat when a month-old kitten got stuck in a pipe in Pattaya.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescuers were called May 4 to a house on Soi Arunothai 4 where the kitty was stuck in a tiny drainage pipe in the bathroom of Jutamart Rattana, 43.

Jutamart said she heard the cat, which belongs to a neighbor, mewing for about a day. She tried to help, but couldn’t free the animal.

Rescue volunteers cut open the pipe allowing the cat to escape unhurt.