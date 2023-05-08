Banglamung District to elect 2 MPs for the first time

Banglamung District will elect two MPs for the first time due to Pattaya’s growth.

Banglamung has become an area of interest due to its recent division into two constituencies, 8 and 9. These constituencies have attracted attention due to the political rivalry between Sonthaya Kunplome of the Pheu Thai Party and Suchart Chomklin of the United Thai Nation Party.







This election is expected to serve as an indicator of faith and prestige for Sonthaya, who again has switched parties in order to pursue a position of power. He abandoned his own Palang Chon Party in order to get elected.

As the world has transitioned from an analog to a digital system, the election campaigns in Constituencies 8 and 9 have taken a different approach than in the past.







MP candidates now rarely present election campaigns in person, and instead, they utilize social media and other digital platforms to reach their audience. This shift in campaigning methods has taken some by surprise, as many people had expected MP candidates to meet with them personally to present their campaigns.

Though the digital campaign strategy has increased the efficiency of communication, some voters in Constituencies 8 and 9 still express a preference for meeting candidates in person, rather than only seeing them through social media. As the election approaches, it remains to be seen how these new campaigning methods will impact voter decisions and election results.















