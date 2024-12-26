Pattaya School for the Blind brings Christmas joy to students with festive activities and donor-sponsored gifts

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind hosted a special Christmas celebration for its students, spreading joy and festive cheer with a variety of activities and generous gifts donated by kind-hearted supporters, December 25.

Father Sukhum Thanasingh, Chairman of the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities, presided over the event, which took place at the school. He was warmly welcomed by Mr. Prateep Yodsang, the school’s director, along with teachers and students who participated enthusiastically in the celebration.



The event officially began with Father Sukhum delivering an opening speech and ceremonially lighting the Christmas tree. This was followed by a gift raffle, where 80 lucky students received prizes. Most of the gifts were generously donated by private sector sponsors. The school added a unique touch to the raffle by inviting guests to draw the winners’ names, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation among the students.

Director Pratheep expressed gratitude for the donated gifts, emphasizing the importance of providing opportunities and happiness to the children. Since many students at the school do not have the chance to celebrate Christmas elsewhere, the school organized the event to ensure they could enjoy the festive season safely and joyfully.

In addition to the prizes, private organizations set up more than 10 food booths, offering free meals to the children throughout the event. This contributed to a lively and joyous atmosphere, making the celebration a memorable occasion for all involved.







































