Both AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines very effective in stimulating immunity in Thailand

The administration of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccine doses in the last five months is creating immunity to COVID-19 in Thailand, with almost all recipients having a high level of antibodies.

According to research on the COVID-19 vaccines’ immune response by the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines create high levels of immunity.







Researchers measured the level of antibodies against COVID-19 variants in blood samples.

The research confirms that both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are very effective in stimulating the immune system, with 97.26 percent of the AstraZeneca recipients having a high level of antibodies four weeks after receiving their first shot. In addition, 99.49 percent of the people, who received both shots of the Sinovac vaccine, have antibodies to help protect them against COVID-19. (NNT)





























