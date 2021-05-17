Bangkok will open 25 vaccination stations to reach up to 50,000 people per day by May-end

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Board of Trade are aiming to open 25 COVID-19 vaccination stations by the end of May.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA has opened three so far, at Central Plaza Lad Phrao, The Mall Bang Kapi and Samyan Mitrtown. Officials are now preparing other locations in Bangkok, which will be able to inoculate 38,000-50,000 people per day. The vaccination points will operate for seven months, in a bid to build herd immunity.







The jabs are currently being administered to registered medical staff and frontline workers, such as teachers, bus drivers, garbage collectors, delivery and daycare center staff, before being rolled out to the general public starting in June.

The BMA also advised people to register via the Mor Phrom (Doctors Ready) application and prepare their ID card before entering the vaccination station. If they don’t have the app, medical staff will conduct the medical follow-up. (NNT)





























