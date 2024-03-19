Ban Huak checkpoint in Phayao upgrade to boost Thai-Laos trade

The government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, has unveiled plans to upgrade the Ban Huak border checkpoint in Phayao province with the aim of fostering enhanced trade relations with Laos PDR. The project involves the widening of access roads and the construction of a new Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) facility, set to streamline and increase the value of cross-border trade between the two sides.







Ban Huak is identified as a strategic point for trade, offering a direct link between Thailand and Laos while facilitating further connections to China. The plans come on the heels of successful government efforts to simplify cattle exports to China by implementing domestic quarantine measures, thereby bypassing the need for such processes in Laos and easing the export pathway.

During his visit on March 18 to the site, the prime minister revealed that an infrastructure development agenda will be presented at the next cabinet meeting, including detailed plans to expand the roadway at the checkpoint to four lanes.







Located between Phu Sang district in Phayao and Laos’ Sayaboury province, the Ban Huak checkpoint serves as a key point for growing trade between the two countries. The expected completion of the CIQ building is anticipated to further boost trade value through this checkpoint to more than 10 billion baht a year. (NNT)

































