Bomb and arson attacks hit gas stations, stores in 3 southern border provinces of Thailand

Gas stations and convenience stores were either bombed or set ablaze in the southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala around midnight last night. There were no casualties.

The violent attacks happened at at least 10 locations of convenience stores under the brands of 7-Eleven and mini Big C. Many of them stand in the compounds of gas stations in the three far southern provinces.







In Yala, four convenience stores were bombed in Raman, Yaha, Bannang Sata and Muang districts at 12.10am.

In Narathiwat, explosions and fires happened at five convenience stores in Cho Airong, Bacho, Sri Sakhon and Sungai Kolok districts at 12.45am.

In Pattani, a mini Big C store was damaged with bombing and flames at a Bang Chak gas station in Nong Chik district at 12.25am.

Officials cordoned off the attacked locations for fear of repeated bombing. Bomb squads and forensic police will examine the places today. (TNA)





































