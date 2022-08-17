Internet service providers renting underground ‘telecom pipes’ in Bangkok to conclude soon

Messy overhead cables that have long been a familiar sight in Thailand’s cities are becoming less and less noticeable. The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is continuing to work with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to replace overhead telecom cables with their underground counterparts. This effort will reportedly ease internet service providers’ expenses that would otherwise be incurred from rent and cable maintenance.







DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn spoke of progress in sending telecom cables in the capital city underground. He said he was informed the BMA plans to send several thousand kilometers worth of cables underground under a 20 billion baht budget. He said internet service providers would then have to rent these underground ‘telecom pipes’. As the internet firms might not be able to afford said rent, the project is not yet being implemented. Trials may, however, be carried out in certain areas.







Mr. Chaiwut said his ministry is discussing having the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and National Telecom Plc. take charge of this matter. He said having state agencies proceed with the project will likely help reduce costs for the private sector and curtail the investment amount needed. He added this idea is being studied and more discussions are needed with the BMA as the agency having authority over the Bangkok area. According to the minister, talks have almost concluded and discussions have been had with many internet service providers. (NNT)

































