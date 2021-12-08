Beloved Thai Buddhist nun ‘Sansanee’ dies of cancer

Well-known Buddhist nun Sansanee Sthirasuta died of cancer at the age of 68 years.

The management of her Sathira-Dhammasathan religious learning center stated that its founder had suffered stomach cancer and been treated since 2017.







On Dec 3, she was exhausted and brought to doctors who found her cancer spread considerably. Then she was brought back to her center on Dec 6 as she intended. She passed away peacefully at 6.23pm on Dec 7.

Nun Sansanee played important roles in teaching Buddhism. Thousands of people visited Sathira-Dhammasathan annually. She also established Ban Sai Samphan, a shelter for embattled women, and Savikasikhalai Mahavichalaidhama University.



In the Global Peace Initiative of Women and Religious and Spiritual Leaders Conference in Switzerland in 2002, she met producer and author Victoria Holt who turned the story of her life into the film, A Walk of Wisdom, which was screened in many countries. (TNA)



























