Pattaya events to continue despite omicron, mayor insists

Omicron isn’t scaring Pattaya’s mayor, who said all year-end events will proceed as planned.

Reaffirming Tuesday’s comments from the Tourism Authority of Thailand that new year’s countdown events will continue as scheduled in Pattaya and four other provinces despite the discovery of the latest coronavirus variant in Thailand, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said that also applies to other events on the year-end calendar.







Sonthaya said he isn’t worried about the three cases found in Thailand – all of which have been discovered in quarantine with no community transmission – because more than 80 percent of the city’s registered eligible population is vaccinated against Covid-19 and because of continued vigilance in disease-control measures.



Thus, the Naklua Eat & Walk weekend market will open as planned Dec. 11, the final Pattaya Music Festival will play on Dec. 10-11, Chonburi Coffee on the Beach will perk Dec 18-19 and the Pattaya Countdown will tick down Dec. 29-31 with Koh Larn doing the same New Year’s Eve.

































