Bangkok’s Tokyu Department Store closes down in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Tokyu, Japan’s department store at the MBK Centre shopping mall in Bangkok will close in January in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.







MBK Plc, operator of the MBK mall said it has a plan to renovate the space after Tokyu group announced to cease its business, becoming the latest Japanese retailer to pull out of Thailand.



Tokyu, which began operation in Thailand in 1985 has suffered difficulties and a drop in turnover due to the impact from the pandemic.

In August, the Japanese retailer, Isetan shut its doors at Central World after 28 years. (TNA)











