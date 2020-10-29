Princess opens HRH Galyani Vadhana Monument

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn officially opened a monument to her late aunt in the Chiang Mai District bearing her name.







The HRH Galyani Vadhana, Princess of Naradhiwas monument in Galyani Vadhana District, was commissioned by Chiang Mai City Hall with sponsorship from the Thepparatana Vejchanukul Foundation.

Foundation Vice President and Privy Councilor Kasem Wattanachai was on hand for the Oct. 26 opening with the Princess whom he presented with a gift before she turned on the power.

The 1.5-times-scale statue shows HRH Galyani sitting in a chair. She was the elder sister of King Rama IX and aunt to the current King and his sister, HRH Princess Sirindhorn, and died in 2008.

Surrounding the statue are gardens that are still under development.











