Bangkok vaccinates 1,000 people in fast spreading cluster of Khlong Toei district

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has accelerated its vaccination rollout in Khlong Toei district, amid fears that the COVID cluster of infections in the district’s communities could overwhelm the public health system if left unchecked.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has stressed the urgent need to inoculate community residents. The vaccinations will begin at Tesco Lotus hypermarket’s Rama IV branch and at Khlong Toei Withaya School at 1pm on May 4th.







He said about 1,000 people are expected to be inoculated by the end of the day and a further 2,000-3,000 in the coming days. Proactive mass testing will also be conducted every day on 1,000 people in the Khlong Toei communities from May 4th until May 19th. By that time, about 20,000 out of 85,000-90,000 community residents are expected to have been tested.

The governor admitted that it will be more difficult to limit the spread of the Khlong Toei community cluster than the previous cluster in Samut Sakhon, which covered only a limited area with a smaller population. (NNT)























