Moderna will only sell vaccine directly to Thai government

Representatives of Zuellig Pharma Ltd, the importer of Moderna vaccine in Thailand, insist that the manufacturer of Moderna vaccine is willing to sell its COVID-19 vaccine to the Thai government, but not directly to private companies.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry will register the Moderna vaccine as soon as possible, provided that the manufacturer submits all required documents and receives Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.







He said the government does not obstruct the importation of COVID-19 vaccine by private parties, but Moderna and most other manufacturers insist that they will only sell to governments or government entities.

Three vaccine brands are currently registered for emergency use in Thailand, namely AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson, while the Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V brands are awaiting registration. (NNT)























