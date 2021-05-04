Thailand intensifies prevention of illegal border crossings to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Interior Ministry has instructed governors of border provinces to step up the prevention of illegal border crossings to prevent the spread of highly contagious Covid-19 variants from neighboring countries.

Ministry Permanent Secretary Chatchai Promlert said the ministry is concerned that carriers of mutated versions of the coronavirus may slip across the border, which will complicate disease control efforts.







He said governors must work with local military units to beef up border control and curb movements of migrant workers by setting up barricades and stepping up surveillance, particularly along natural border crossings.

Mr Chatchai said governors have to collaborate with local police, immigration offices, governing officers, public health officials and customs officials to set up checkpoints to screen travellers and vehicles transporting goods from neighboring countries. (NNT)



















