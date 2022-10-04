Floods reach Chiang Mai’s ancient Wiang Kum Kam site

Floods slightly subsided in communities and business areas in the heart of the northern province but were still deeper than one meter at some locations. Meanwhile, spreading floodwater reached the archeological site of Wiang Kum Kam.

Many main roads in central Chiang Mai remained underwater from yesterday. They included Charoen Prathet Road where many famous schools stand including Mongfort College, Sacred Heart College and Regina Coeli College. Flood levels were at 50-60 centimeters, subsiding by about 10cm according to the level of the Ping River which runs through the centre of the province. The level of the river fell to 4.52 meters but still about 80cm above its critical level.







Though slightly subsiding in the heart of Muang district, floodwater expanded to the lower part of the central district and also to Saraphi district where many archeological buildings in the Wiang Kum Kam site were inundated. They included the Underground Ancient City, Wat Chedi Liam, Wat Kupadom and many ancient pagodas. About 100 nearby houses were also flooded and some of them were one meter underwater. (TNA)





































