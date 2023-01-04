Bangkok unveils series of this year’s children’s Day activities Jan 6-22

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will hold children’s day activities from January 6-22.

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, this year’s events will be held at the capital’s two children’s museums, 34 youth centers, and the Bangkok City Library.







The governor said he is also open to the idea of having children visiting his office if they are interested.

He further elaborated that the BMA’s events focus on activities that promote the development of children and young people, as well as instill a love of reading along with self-development.







One of the highlights of the Children’s Day activities that will be held on January 14 consists of the ‘Play it Forward’ activity at the 1st Bangkok Children’s Museum in Chatuchak district. Under the concept of living together in the modern era without disturbing nature, the activity reinforces the theme through playing, inventions, and planting trees.







Additionally, the ‘Tomorrow Land’ activity will be held at the other Children’s Museum in Thung Khru district, with an emphasis on promoting skill development and learning science, in order to prepare the next generation for the new century.

The ‘Mystery Library’ event at the Bangkok City Library in Phra Nakhon district will meanwhile host an activity promoting observational and analytical skills. (NNT)























