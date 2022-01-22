Bangkok to provide green transportation options

Bangkok launched a campaign to reduce air pollution, starting with the downtown Pathumwan district. City Hall is using cutting-edge technology to help monitor air quality in real time, while providing clean energy transportation options for residents.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has joined hands with 21 public and private agencies to pilot the clean air campaign in Pathumwan district, as part of the wider effort to curb air pollution.

City Hall adapted London’s Low Emission Zone concept for Bangkok by monitoring heavily polluting vehicles, providing clean energy transportation options, and implementing modern technologies to help tackle the issue.





As part of the campaign, City Hall and partner agencies will be developing an online BMA-BLEZ database to report vehicle emissions in the district, running electric bus lines with stops at major shopping malls and offices, and installing air quality sensors for PM 2.5 airborne particulate matter, with large displays providing real-time air quality readings.

The BMA hopes this cooperative move will yield concrete improvements to air quality through collective sharing of knowledge and making Bangkok a more liveable metropolis.(NNT)



























