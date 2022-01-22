Thai government assures parliament dissolution not in sight

The government recently commented on the expulsion of 21 MPs, including the party’s secretary-general CaptThamanatPrompow.

While denying any involvement in the party’s decision, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was not considering any changes to the Cabinet or dissolving Parliament, adding that there are several bills and legislative matters which need to be deliberated.







The premier also declined to answer questions about his conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Gen PrawitWongsuwan, responding instead that there was only love, good wishes, and respect shared between the two.

He then thanked the general public for its trust and support, as well as officials for carrying out the government’s plans.



























