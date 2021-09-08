Bangkok to offer first jab to students aged 12-18 with chronic diseases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will start COVID-19 vaccinations for ill students aged 12-18 on Sept 21.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA ordered executives at 437 schools under its umbrella to reserve the first COVID-19 vaccine dose for their students who were 12-18 years old and had chronic diseases.







The first jab for this group of students would be available at Navamindradhiraj University from Sept 21 onwards. The vaccination reservation could be done via QR Code registration from Sept 6 to 8, he said.



The students who will receive the vaccine made by Pfizer must have been examined by doctors and have medical certificates describing their illness or disability or written appointments for medical examinations concerning their chronic illnesses that meet the criteria for the inoculation, the Bangkok governor said. (TNA)



























