Chonburi governor checks malls for coronavirus-safety compliance

By Pattaya Mail
Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai inspects the Big C and Home Pro stores in Chonburi to check whether they were abiding by the rules and regulations as set by the government.

Chonburi’s governor checked major department stores to see if they were following new coronavirus-safety rules.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and his deputies visited Central Plaza Chonburi as well as Muang District location of Lotus, Big C, and Home Pro Sept. 7.



His team verified if the stores were meeting standards for cleaning touch surfaces, filtering air conditioning and enforcing social distancing.

They also checked if employees were vaccinated against Covid-19 and undergoing coronavirus tests weekly.


Finally, he inspected screening measures being enforced for customers, such as using the Thai Save Thai app and practicing social distancing.

Staff of Home Pro presents the governor with 10,000 face masks for distribution to medical workers and citizens of the province.









