Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for 12 million more doses of Sinovac vaccine

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved 4.25 billion baht to procure 12 million more doses of Sinovac vaccine, intended for the inoculation of four target groups.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the groups comprise people with severe respiratory disease, heart and arterial disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes or obesity, people aged 60 and over, officials whose duties relate to COVID-19 control and the general public.







He said the purchase of the additional doses is in line with the vaccine procurement plan. The vaccine could be delivered in September and October.



Mr. Thanakorn said the purchase will also support the mix-and-match vaccination plan. The mixed-dose vaccination uses the Sinovac vaccine as the first jab and AstraZeneca as the second. (NNT)



























