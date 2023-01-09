Bangkok to hold grand Children’s Day event with 100,000 gifts to distribute

The Ministry of Education is inviting children to its head office in Bangkok for Children’s Day celebrations on January 14.

The ministry recently announced its plans for Children’s Day activities this year, with the main events taking place at its headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road in Bangkok.







Children’s Day in Thailand is officially celebrated on the second Saturday of January, which falls on January 14 this year.

The Ministry of Education will be organizing an event under a theme that reflects Thai livelihoods and values, as well as adventurous activities.

The ministry has received some 100,000 gifts from other government agencies and private firms, to be given out to children at this event.







Kids aged 6-12 years old are invited to join a Thai costume competition where they can win a 3,000 baht prize and a trophy.

Other activities prepared by the ministry include a tour of the former Chan Kasem Palace, which is now the ministry’s head office, and a walk rally activity. (NNT)

































