Thai Army unveils new memorial wall to honor fallen heroes

The Royal Thai Army has unveiled a memorial wall with the names of more than 6,000 soldiers who died while serving the kingdom in a number of conflicts, including World War I, the French-Indochina dispute, the Greater East Asian War, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The construction of the wall, an extension of the Royal Thai Army Museum, was approved by Army Chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae and was the site of a wreath-laying ceremony attended by the army chief and his spouse, Maj Gen Pimpisa, who chairs the Thai Army Wives Association.







Army officials said each name on the structure represents soldiers who were killed while protecting the nation, tackling unrest in the southern provinces, or contributing to maintaining national peace and order.

The area surrounding the memorial wall has also been renovated and now includes rest areas and exercise spots for use by army personnel. (NNT)

































