Bangkok to bring back convicts for public works mainly cleaning sewer and drainage systems

The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will collaborate with the governor-elect of Bangkok to reintroduce incarcerated individuals to help clear sewers throughout the capital to prevent flooding.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he has instructed the Department of Corrections to seek permission from Chadchart Sittipunt and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in using current convicts for a number of public works, especially those involving sewer cleaning in the city.



Convicts with good behavioral records were contracted to do cleanup work for the BMA in the past. The permission was, however, halted at the start of the pandemic in 2020 by former Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Chadchart has since granted the agency permission to rehire this group of men, citing opportunities for the individuals to work for the public and be compensated for their efforts. The governor-elect also thanked the Justice Minister for collaborating with the city to address Bangkok’s issues.







According to reports from the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Bangkok’s sewer and drainage systems span more than 6,000 kilometers. The BMA said a cleaning task of this magnitude will require a substantial budget and manpower from many related units. (NNT)































