Pattaya and Bangkok reopen pubs, bars, karaoke bars and massage parlors June 1

Nightclubs, bars, and other nightlife entertainment venues have been warned to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures as they prepare to reopen for business next month.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the reopening of nightlife entertainment venues in 31 provinces beginning on June 1, 2022. These venues include pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlors, and other nightlife establishments. However, these business operators must strictly follow the Public Health Ministry’s Covid-free setting measures and close at midnight. They are also asked not to hold promotional events in order to avoid overcrowding which could turn these venues into new Covid-19 infection clusters.



Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, the assistant spokesperson for the CCSA, reiterated that only nightlife outlets in 31 provinces, which consisted of 14 green and 17 blue zone designated provinces, will be allowed to reopen for business. The reopening of these venues for the 46 provinces designated as yellow zones is still under consideration since the number of infection cases remains high in some provinces.

The spokesperson added that some nightlife venues have already reopened without authorization. Authorities will issue warnings to these violators and will temporarily close their businesses if infections are found in their venues.







Green Zone (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.

Blue zone (17 provinces): Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Phuket, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Songkhla. (NNT)































