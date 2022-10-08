World community expresses condolences over mass shooting in Nong Bualamphu, Thailand

The international community has expressed its deep condolences to families who lost loved ones in yesterday’s (6 October) mass shooting in Nong Bualamphu. Foreign leaders also condemned the shooting which killed 38 people, most of whom were children. The international community expressed its support for Thailand as the country mourns the tragedy.







Government leaders and foreign embassies have sent messages of condolences to Thailand in response to the mass shooting at a childcare facility in Nong Bualamphu. The messages acknowledged the tragedy will be difficult to bear for the families of the victims. Some condolence letters also recognized the incident as a “nightmare” for the Thai public. Foreign leaders and embassies also expressed solidarity with the people of Thailand.







UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was profoundly saddened by the shooting. He expressed his condolences to the victims’ loved ones and the people of Thailand. A statement attributable to the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general said Mr. Guterres wishes a speedy recovery for those who were injured.

The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, expressed its condolences to the families that lost loved ones and those who were injured. UNICEF said it “is saddened and shocked by the tragic shooting incident”, acknowledging that “dozens of people were reported killed, many of them young children”. The agency said, “UNICEF condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime.”







UNESCO, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, issued its condolences to the families of the victims. The agency said in its tweet “Attacks on schools, students and educators, are attacks on rights to education”, adding that “No one should be a target.” The agency indicated that learning spaces should be safe places and students as well as educators should feel safe and protected when inside learning spaces. UNESCO also urged all parties to refrain from posting or sharing pictures of the violence. (NNT)

































