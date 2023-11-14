Bangkok teacher’s death prompts government action

The government has vowed to take stringent action following the tragic death of Sirada Sinprasert, a teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, who was killed by a stray bullet during a violent clash between vocational school students.

The incident occurred on November 11 when two unidentified students on a motorcycle opened fire on a university student, inadvertently striking Sirada at an ATM booth. She later passed away due to her injuries at MedPark Hospital.







A 19-year-old student was the intended target and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in a critical but stable condition at Chulalongkorn Hospital. No arrests have been made so far.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kanika Aunjit expressed the government’s condolences to Sirada’s family and vowed that measures would be implemented to prevent such violent incidents, which frequently involve students from rival vocational schools in Bangkok.







The Interior Ministry, in collaboration with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, is also set to take urgent steps to ensure public safety and curb student street fights.

Sacred Heart Convent School announced that a prayer service for Sirada would be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Suphanburi, and the school would cover all funeral expenses. A public donation drive is being organized to support Sirada’s family. Sirada, who had been with the school since 1996, was the primary supporter of her aged parents and her late brother’s children. (NNT)





























